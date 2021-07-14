Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $267.63 and a one year high of $647.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.57. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

