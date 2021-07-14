Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

