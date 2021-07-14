Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.45. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

