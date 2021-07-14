ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Tops $4.85 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $27,201.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.