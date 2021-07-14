SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE:SNX opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.