SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
NYSE:SNX opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.