Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) CEO Sells $11,858,975.88 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 100,077 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $4,350,347.19.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

