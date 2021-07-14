Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Sells 200,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CYRX opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

