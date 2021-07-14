FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will earn $9.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE C opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

