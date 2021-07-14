BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CEO Sells $14,514,297.62 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 123,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $14,514,297.62.

Shares of NYSE:BGNE opened at $330.35 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $204.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

