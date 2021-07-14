Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Expands By 1,316.1%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 1,316.1% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other GEE Group news, Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

