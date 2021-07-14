Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETTX) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,268,975 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

