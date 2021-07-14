Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 1,772.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

JAPSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

