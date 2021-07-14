Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPACY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. Quadient has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Quadient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

