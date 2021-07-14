BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 165.18 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.15. The stock has a market cap of £943.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.
About BMO Global Smaller Companies
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.