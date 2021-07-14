BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 165.18 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.15. The stock has a market cap of £943.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

About BMO Global Smaller Companies

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.