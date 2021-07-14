Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

ASPU opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

