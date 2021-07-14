GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

GNT stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.