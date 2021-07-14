GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
GNT stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
