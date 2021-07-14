Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

