Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

