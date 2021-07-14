Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

