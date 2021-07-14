Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

