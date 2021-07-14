Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 22,700 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

