Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $580.15 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $293.01 and a one year high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

