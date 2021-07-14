Andra AP fonden Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

