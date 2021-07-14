Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.48

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 83678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

