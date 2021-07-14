ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 4.2% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.77. 11,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 580,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

