Andrew Booth Sells 1,200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

