Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.10. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

TRGP stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

