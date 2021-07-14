Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.59

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 17630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

