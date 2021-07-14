Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.63

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.63 and last traded at C$42.33, with a volume of 46467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.33.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.89.

The company has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$150.93.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

