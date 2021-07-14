First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

First United has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $77,146. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.