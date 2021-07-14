Science Group (LON:SAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $428.50

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 60652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Science Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.49.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

