MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 3.9% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 57,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,784,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $320,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

