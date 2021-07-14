Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.95 million and $1.29 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

