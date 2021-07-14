Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.31 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $75.31 million and $9.63 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,504 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,329 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.