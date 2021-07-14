Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11 on August 9th

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

TKC stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

