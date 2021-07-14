Putnam Investments LLC Sells 233,696 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233,696 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.