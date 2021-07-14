Putnam Investments LLC Sells 191,326 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,326 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $33,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

