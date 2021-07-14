Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,356,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

