Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to “Hold”

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

SONM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

