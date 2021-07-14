Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

