Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

