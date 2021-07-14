-$0.42 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALXO) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($3.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

NYSE:ALXO opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $457,772.39. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $2,816,303 in the last 90 days.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

