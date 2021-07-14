InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,641 ($60.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,949.74. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -44.49.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

