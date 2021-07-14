KeyCorp Weighs in on DTE Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

