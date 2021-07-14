Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIOX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

