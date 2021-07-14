Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to “Hold”

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

