Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) to Hold

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SOHVY stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

