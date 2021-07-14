Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

