Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $56.66.
About Aalberts
