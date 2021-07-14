Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.