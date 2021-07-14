Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triton International has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

